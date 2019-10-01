Four-star wing Miguel commits to K-State
The Kansas State basketball program has landed its third commitment of the Class of 2020 in the form of Orlando, Florida product Selton Miguel.
And, Miguel - like the first two members of the class - is a member of the Rivals150.
Miguel, a four-star rated wing prospect, joins Nijel Pack and Luke Kasubke to fill the final scholarship currently projected to be open for this class.
A 6-foot-4 wing prospect, Miguel had offers from the likes of Iowa State, TCU, Texas A&M and Western Kentucky, among others, before eventually deciding to give his pledge to the Wildcats.
Miguel visited Manhattan for the weekend of K-State's second football game against Bowling Green, and at that point most likely knew K-State was the school for him.
