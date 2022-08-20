Kansas State captain possibilities

QB ADRIAN MARTINEZ

The only thing that would hold quarterback Adrian Martinez back from being a captain would be the fact he is new to the program. He didn't join Kansas State until January. Otherwise, he's a stone cold lock. Not only was he brought to Arlington for Big 12 Media Days and plays the most important position on the football field, he has already been raved about as a teammate and how great of a person he is to have in the locker room.

RB DEUCE VAUGHN

Deuce Vaughn has experience. He may be the most respected player for K-State, and that is from his teammates, coaches, media members and fans. He's been their best player for two full seasons. He leads by example. It could be his final year in Manhattan. He should be a captain.

WR KADE WARNER

To be honest, he may have more claim to captaincy than his buddy and former teammate at Nebraska, Martinez. Kade Warner has received a ton of credit for how quickly they were able to install the new offense under Collin Klein. His football IQ and the way that he makes others better is praised by all of his teammates. They have noted he has helped improve the culture and the football team.

Kade Warner (AP)

WR SETH PORTER

Typically, we have seen a special teams captain under Chris Klieman. Brock Monty was and Ross Elder shouldered some of it at one point too. If there is a player like that this season, it is Seth Porter.

OL COOPER BEEBE

Unlike some of the other guys already discussed, Cooper Beebe is a quieter leader for the most part. However, it is clear that he has found his groove and his voice is being heard more. Everyone views him as the stud of the offensive line, and he's even grown comfortable enough to joke around with Collin Klein at an earlier media session.

OL HAYDEN GILLUM

There isn't a more vocal leader on the team than Hayden Gillum. He kind of holds that mantle that was previously grabbed by Noah Johnson. The only competition he would have for that is probably from Kade Warner. And Gillum may be the starting center.

Eli Huggins (Kansas State Athletics)

NG ELI HUGGINS

Admittedly, there is less options on the defensive side of the ball because a few of the standouts are younger. Also a strong portion of them are the quieter leaders. Eli Huggins is an example of that, but he's a grown man that is leaned on and was in Arlington.

LB DANIEL GREEN

At one point, Daniel Green was a very quiet leader, kept his head down and just put in the work. Now he has become an instrumental figure in the locker room and allowed his personality to pour through much more when interacting with the public and the media. There was a time where I would have been shocked if he was to be selected as a captain for Kansas State. I'd almost be more stunned if he wasn't this year and that is a sign of the growth in maturity that he has made.

Daniel Green (Kansas State Athletics)

CB JULIUS BRENTS

Picking captains is going to be a difficult task this season, depending on the number they choose to elect. Julius Brents would be a shoe-in normally and still may be just because of what he means to the secondary. All of his teammates call him one of the hardest workers on the entire roster. Brents is also one of the most talented ones and has really become a vocal leader for Klieman's program since transferring in last year.

S JOSH HAYES