Kansas State, Chris Klieman announce 2025 recruiting class

Kansas State and head coach Chris Klieman announced their 2025 recruiting class during December's National Signing Day period. Headlined by four-star tight end Linkon Cure, the Wildcats added 26 players on Wednesday afternoon. That class consists of 24 high school recruits, a philosophy Klieman has held since taking the post at Kansas State. The Wildcats added two junior college prospects: wide receiver Jemyri Davis and defensive tackle Patrick Tackie. Both players fill immediate needs for Kansas State and should see immediate playing time in their respective positions. In total, five players, including Cure, originate from Kansas. Five recruits played high school football in Texas, including kicker/punter Cub Patton, the only specialist in the announced class. Their entire 2025 recruiting class is as follows:

Kansas State's 2025 Recruiting Class

Early Enrollees

According to the university, 13 players are expected to join Kansas State as early enrollees during the 2025 spring semester. Those players are: -S Logan Bartley -WR Nunu Concepcion -WR Jahmyr Davis -QB Dillon Duff -RB Monterrio Elston, Jr. -S Noah King -WR Adonis Moise -K/P Cub Patton -LB Weston Polk -LB Sawyer Schilke -DE Brad Stanyer -DT Patrick Tackie -OL Dylan Villarouel

By the Numbers:

-For the 16th consecutive season, the Wildcats signed at least four high school recruits from Kansas. This season, Klieman and company signed five players from the Sunflower State, including tight end Linkon Cure. -Cure is the highest-ranked recruit in Kansas State's class, and his signing marks the third straight year that the Wildcats have added a four-star high school recruit (QB Avery Johnson, QB Blake Barnett). -Safety Noah King is the first signee from Ohio since 2004 for Kansas State, when the Wildcats added wide receiver Romunn Grigsby. -The Wildcats added four players from Florida, including three players from Central Florida. -The family ties continue for Kansas State, who added linebacker Ashton Moore, the younger brother of senior linebacker Austin. Since 2022, the Wildcats have added at least one sibling in each class (2022: Sterling Lockett; 2023: Camden Beebe; 2024: Ryan Howard).

Chris Klieman's comments:

Opening Statement...

"We had a really good day. We even had a couple of guys flip last night back to us, or we got last night. It's a strange world of recruiting right now, especially with where the signing day is, especially with coaching changes, it's different. We're not on the road like we could be right after the last game of the season. Now, we're in-house. The signing day's really quick, it's a dead period right now. "We're really excited ... We're going to sign 25-plus kids. I still think there's one or so out there that we'll get this afternoon. Five kids from Kansas, which we're really excited about, five kids from the state of Texas, four form Florida, [four] from Missouri, one from the states of Arizona, Arkansas, Georgia, Maryland, Nebraska, New York, North Carolina, and Ohio. "We needed to have some answers on the defensive side. We signed five linebackers and five safeties. A couple of the safeties could play corner, so I think they're more DBs. Some are strictly safeties, but some could play multiple positions. We signed three offensive lineman, three wide receivers, two cornerbacks, two defensive ends, one defensive tackle, one quarterback, one kicker/punter, one running back and one tight end. "We hit all the positions that we wanted to from the high school developmental side of things, as well as a couple of transfers. We know that we're moving into the next phase of some transfer portal, but we're going to build this through the high school ranks."

