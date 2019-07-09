News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-09 08:51:56 -0500') }} football Edit

Kansas State commitment Makholven Sonn engaging other Big 12 schools

Sam Spiegelman • Rivals.com
Recruiting Analyst

NEW IBERIA, La. -- Makholven Sonn provided some sparks when he committed to Kansas State, giving the new Wildcats' staff a quality piece to plug in to the roster on either offense or defense.Since ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}