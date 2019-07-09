Kansas State commitment Makholven Sonn engaging other Big 12 schools
NEW IBERIA, La. -- Makholven Sonn provided some sparks when he committed to Kansas State, giving the new Wildcats' staff a quality piece to plug in to the roster on either offense or defense.Since ...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news