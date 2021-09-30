Kansas State felt like home to tight end commit Garrett Oakley

One of the more recent additions for Kansas State was made by Columbus, Nebraska tight end Garrett Oakley. He was originally committed to Northern Illinois before flipping to the Wildcats.

Oakley was part of a three-commit week for the Wildcats that also included Georgia safeties VJ Payne and Jordan Perry. Like Payne and Perry, the decision to pick K-State as his future school was an easy one.

"I developed a good relationship with the coaches," Oakley said. "I took a visit in late July and really enjoyed everything that I saw."

Much of his recruitment went under the radar, particularly the part that involved Kansas State. He never even posted about receiving a scholarship offer from them or anyone else. Because of that, it's not a surprise to find out that the July visit wasn't his only one to Manhattan.

"I came back up for game day against Nevada and the atmosphere was unreal," he shared. "It was something I wanted to be a part of. Kansas State felt like home."

The visit for the Nevada game struck a chord with him in a few different areas.

"Catching up with the coaches and experiencing the atmosphere was really fun," Oakley mentioned.