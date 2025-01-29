Grades: K-State handles business against Oklahoma State

Kansas State got back to back wins for the first time since December as they dismantled Oklahoma state, 85-57. The Wildcats played their best game of the season, keeping a large margin against a quality Big 12 opponent. Here are the unit grades from K-State’s dominating victory.

Backcourt: A

The Wildcats’ guards were lights out in this one, leading the offensive explosion with a balanced scoring attack. Brendan Hausen had a career night, knocking down all five of his three-point attempts and finishing with a game-high 18 points. His elite shooting gave Kansas State a major boost and stretched Oklahoma State’s defense to its breaking point. Dug McDaniel controlled the tempo, dishing out 6 assists while adding 10 points of his own. While his shooting efficiency wasn’t great (4-of-12), his playmaking and ability to push the pace kept the Wildcats’ offense flowing. Max Jones continued his strong play, scoring 14 points on 5-of-8 shooting, including 3-of-4 from beyond the arc. His ability to score from multiple levels has made him a key piece of the backcourt rotation. The guards took care of the ball and moved it well, racking up 17 assists as a team while knocking down 12 threes at a 52.2% clip. This was one of the most efficient performances from the backcourt all season.

Frontcourt: A-

Kansas State’s frontcourt put together one of its most complete performances of the season against Oklahoma State. Coleman Hawkins was the standout, stuffing the stat sheet with 15 points, 9 rebounds, and 6 assists. His ability to facilitate the offense while also dominating the glass was a key factor in the Wildcats’ blowout win. Hawkins also played with great energy on defense, contesting shots and keeping Oklahoma State from finding easy looks inside. David N’Guessan provided a solid inside presence, contributing 5 points and 3 rebounds while playing tough defense in the paint. While his numbers weren’t eye-popping, his effort on both ends helped Kansas State control the interior.