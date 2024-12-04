Kansas State flips 2025 OG Dylan Villarouel on Signing Day

Despite signing most of their class before the sun woke up, Kansas State 's got bigger later in the day. On National Signing Day, Cumming (GA) North Forsyth High School offensive lineman Dylan Villarouel flipped his commitment from James Madison to Kansas State.

Villarouel committed to James Madison in July, but a late push by Kansas State led to an official visit earlier this month when the Wildcats hosted Arizona State. Since then, the Wildcats have continued to push for Villarouel, fighting off a late visit to James Madison to land the 6-foot-4, 300-pound offensive lineman.

K-State has often thrived on signing underrecruited players with traits and developing them for a few seasons.

Villarouel is no different.

Ahead of a Kansas State offer, Villarouel primarily received interest from Group of 5 programs. Alongside James Madison, Villarouel had offers from in-state Georgia State, Middle Tennessee State, and multiple FCS programs.

However, there's no denying Villarouel's potential. Villarouel plays with an intensity that's hard to mimic, and some Power 4 program was bound to be interested in his blend of effort and size.

Villarouel is the third offensive lineman to sign in Kansas State's 2025 class, joining Brock Heath and Will Kemna. The Wildcats currently have 22 commits in their class, with more potentially on the way.