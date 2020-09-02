Head coach Chris Klieman and Kansas State have announced the football captains for the 2020 season.

It's been a rocky offseason, full of disruption, chaos and confusion, but we have arrived just 10 days before the season is set to begin at home against Arkansas State. The Red Wolves open up this weekend versus Memphis.

All the turbulence has been navigated and the coaching staff will always praise their leadership for how they've been able to sift through the noise and stay focused on the ultimate prize as they are dealt with distraction after distraction.

That group has been pretty obvious for those that listen to the coaches. However, it is now official.

K-State's captains are linebackers Justin Hughes and Elijah Sullivan, defensive end Wyatt Hubert, safety Brock Monty, safety Jahron McPherson, quarterback Skylar Thompson and center Noah Johnson.