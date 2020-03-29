Watch members of K-StateOnline take part in a massive fantasy draft of all Kansas State football players from 1989 through the present day.

The thread is live HERE on The Foundation, where you're invited to share your thoughts on the selections made and interact throughout.

ROUND ONE

1 @dustygraves - Darren Sproles, RB

2 @ams3399 - Michael Bishop, QB

3 @EMAW 4 Ever - Ell Roberson, QB

4 @RowdypEMAW - Collin Klein, QB

5 @rlccatfan - Jake Waters, QB

6 @Turbo43 - Terence Newman, CB

7 @StatCat - Darren Howard, DE

8 @Jcompton10 - Daniel Thomas, RB

9 @Matt Hall - Chris Canty, CB

10 @Don't Fumble - Tyler Lockett, WR

***Subscribe to K-StateOnline by clicking here***

Talk K-State football and basketball in the largest, most active K-State message board community anywhere, The Foundation.