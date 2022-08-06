Kansas State Football Preview: Nose guard

No offense to the rest of the room that is directed by assistant Mike Tuiasosopo, but it is the Eli Huggins show this season for Kansas State. There's a reason why some in the league thought he was the best nose guard in the Big 12 last season and will be again this season.

In many ways, the Wildcats are fortunate that he chose to take advantage of the extra year of eligibility afforded to him due to the pandemic-riddled season of 2020. Because without his presence on the interior of the defensive line, the upside is far less for K-State this season.

Just like the addition of Adrian Martinez to the offense raised the barometer for the season, Eli Huggins returning to the defense did the same thing.