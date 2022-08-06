Kansas State Football Preview: Nose guard
WHAT WE KNOW: CLEAR STARTER
No offense to the rest of the room that is directed by assistant Mike Tuiasosopo, but it is the Eli Huggins show this season for Kansas State. There's a reason why some in the league thought he was the best nose guard in the Big 12 last season and will be again this season.
In many ways, the Wildcats are fortunate that he chose to take advantage of the extra year of eligibility afforded to him due to the pandemic-riddled season of 2020. Because without his presence on the interior of the defensive line, the upside is far less for K-State this season.
Just like the addition of Adrian Martinez to the offense raised the barometer for the season, Eli Huggins returning to the defense did the same thing.
BIGGEST QUESTION: THE FUTURE
I'm not sure that the depth is a concern. Robert Hentz has played a lot of football and is as healthy as he's been since he stepped foot in Manhattan. There's some belief that Uso Seumalo can shoulder part of the load behind Huggins as well.
But what do we know about what happens once Huggins and Hentz depart after this season? I'm not sure we have enough answers.
Will Seumalo ascend enough to be the unquestioned starter? Can Damian Ilalio flash enough this year to provide some promise and bust onto the scene for the 2023 season? More than likely, the solution will have to include the transfer portal.
PROJECTED DEPTH CHART
1: Eli Huggins
2: Robert Hentz
3: Uso Seumalo