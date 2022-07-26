Kansas State Football Preview: Quarterback
WHAT WE KNOW: THE ROLES
We know the starter and we probably know the primary back-up quarterback as well. It should come as no surprise that Kansas State is Adrian Martinez's team and that the first off the bench will be Will Howard.
Martinez transferred to Manhattan for a change of scenery, an opportunity to prove himself in a different offense, to be surrounded by a better supporting cast and to compete for championships.
All of that is possible with the Wildcats.
We also know that he is fully healthy and has recovered from a myriad of injuries that plagued him both last year and throughout his career. After barely seeing any time during spring ball, he is throwing without restrictions and turning it loose.
While Howard has not played a great brand of football yet, he has a lot of experience for a backup to Martinez.
***Subscribe to K-StateOnline by clicking here***
Talk K-State football and basketball in the largest, most active K-State message board community anywhere, The Foundation.
BIGGEST QUESTION: BALL SECURITY AND HEALTHY
If Martinez takes the care of the ball and remains healthy, it is hard to see K-State winning less than nine games. I know that is bold, but they should have a quality offensive line and one of the best playmakers in all of college football.
The receiver core lacks bonafide firepower in many ways, but it is an experienced group. The defensive unit for the Wildcats was top four in most categories last season, and should be even more improved in 2022 if the safeties hold up their end of the deal.
Martinez's propensity to turn it over plagued Nebraska throughout the last few years, especially when it came to critical stages of games. Additionally, taking care of the football hasn't been a strong point of Howard's, either.
That has to be a priority for both in 2022.
PROJECTED DEPTH CHART
1: Adrian Martinez
2: Will Howard
3: Jake Rubley or Jaren Lewis
5: Adryan Lara