Kansas State Football Preview: Quarterback

We know the starter and we probably know the primary back-up quarterback as well. It should come as no surprise that Kansas State is Adrian Martinez's team and that the first off the bench will be Will Howard.

Martinez transferred to Manhattan for a change of scenery, an opportunity to prove himself in a different offense, to be surrounded by a better supporting cast and to compete for championships.

All of that is possible with the Wildcats.

We also know that he is fully healthy and has recovered from a myriad of injuries that plagued him both last year and throughout his career. After barely seeing any time during spring ball, he is throwing without restrictions and turning it loose.

While Howard has not played a great brand of football yet, he has a lot of experience for a backup to Martinez.