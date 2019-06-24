Kansas State's newest addition is another target to surface at one of the camps the Wildcats hosted on their own campus in Manhattan. Mansfield, Texas receiver Jaelon Travis has committed to the Wildcats.

If Mansfield sounds familiar, it should.

Travis hails from the same high school as 2019 signee and current freshman cornerback William Jones. Not only that, redshirt freshman receiver Malik Knowles is also from Mansfield, but attended Lake Ridge High and not Summit High.

It's also the same city that produced recent commitment Malachi Mitchell.

His area recruiter and first point of contact throughout his recruitment was assistant Joe Klanderman. The first-year coach of K-State identified him and watched him work out during the spring evaluation period. It was enough for him to want Travis to compete in front of wide receiver coach Jason Ray.