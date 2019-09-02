News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-02 11:10:13 -0500') }} football Edit

Class of 2021 lineman Bolticoff talks new Kansas State offer

Barjs85fbgurglfge9oy
Noah Bolticoff
Derek Young • KStateOnline
@dyoungrivals
Recruiting Analyst

Kansas State has already extended one offer to an in-state prospect in the Class of 2021, and it was to athlete Dorian Stephens of Blue Valley High. Make it two. On Sunday evening, K-State offered ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}