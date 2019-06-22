Safety Malachi Mitchell commits to Kansas State
Kansas State has landed its 15th commit of the class of 2020. Safety Malachi Mitchell announced on Twitter earlier on Saturday afternoon he has given his verbal pledge to head coach Chris Klieman and K-State.
Mitchell is the lone safety in the class thus far, and it may remain that way.
They have not treated the position as a huge need for the 2020 cycle, the way they did in prior years. Kansas State won't have a large secondary class after tallying huge hauls in both the 2018 and 2019 classes.
The other defensive backs currently in the class are cornerback Makholven Sonn of Louisiana and cornerback JoJo Wilson of Houston.
While Mitchell had not accumulated any other Power Five offers outside of the Wildcats, he was receiving strong interest from Kansas, Texas Tech and Baylor. It isn't a decision that is going to light up the rankings, but he was someone who caught their eyes soon after the new staff was hired, judging by the quick offer.
Mitchell made his choice after being on an unofficial visit to Manhattan over the weekend. He will use his official visit to K-State later on in the year for a home game at Bill Snyder Family Stadium.
Got it straight out the mud, I’m doing it for my last name, not my first! #EMAW20 💜. @CoachKli @CoachKlanderman @legacybroncofb @chrismelson17 @CoachJMartin56 @coachjsam @coachfergy @CoachGreer45 @rodnutley @Rusty24_7 @Spr1ntCoach @LegacyTrack @LegacyBroncos Thank you 🐴❤️. pic.twitter.com/bCzgEgqIWM— Malachi 🖤 (@malachimitch311) June 22, 2019