Kansas State has landed its 15th commit of the class of 2020. Safety Malachi Mitchell announced on Twitter earlier on Saturday afternoon he has given his verbal pledge to head coach Chris Klieman and K-State.

Mitchell is the lone safety in the class thus far, and it may remain that way.

They have not treated the position as a huge need for the 2020 cycle, the way they did in prior years. Kansas State won't have a large secondary class after tallying huge hauls in both the 2018 and 2019 classes.