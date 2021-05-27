Kansas State football schedule announcements

Kansas State distributed a press release on Thursday afternoon that revealed the television arrangements and times for their first three contests of the 2021 football regular season.

The season opener against Stanford in AT&T Stadium in Arlington, for the AllState Kickoff Classic, will be played at 11 a.m. CST on FS1.

That clearly is not as luxurious as many hoped. Playing in that "classic", it was thought that it may be a night game or on FOX or ESPN. Obviously, they were bumped and didn't receive that treatment.

Furthermore, both the Southern Illinois and Nevada non-conference home games will be broadcasted on ESPN+. Kickoff against the Salukis will be at 6 p.m. CST, and the battle with the Wolfpack starts at 1 p.m. CST.

The last scheduling detail that was released on Thursday also was a surprise, in that the showdown against Texas in Austin has been moved to the Friday after Thanksgiving, on November 26. It will kick off at 11 a.m. CST and be shown on FOX.

Stay tuned to KSO for any other schedule announcements on the K-State season.