ago football Edit

Kansas State Football: Six players named to Senior Bowl Watch List

K-State CB Jacob Parrish
K-State CB Jacob Parrish (Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports)
Kevin Fielder • EMAWOnline
Publisher
@TheKevinFielder

Kansas State was well represented on the Reese's Senior Bowl watch list, which was released on Wednesday morning. In total, six Wildcats were listed on the Senior Bowl's preseason watchlist.

DJ Giddens headlines the list after rushing for over 1,000 yards last season. Giddens is considered one of the top running backs in the 2025 NFL Draft and should hear his name called early next season.

Team captains Marques Sigle and Hadley Panzer are also on the list as the two players begin to take added leadership responsibilities for the Wildcats.

Cornerback Jacob Parrish has received significant praise from coaches during fall camp. He is expected to be one of the Wildcats' most important players this season, especially on the defensive side of the ball.

Rounding out the list is two newcomers: offensive tackle Easton Kilty and wide receiver Dante Cephas.

Kilty transferred to K-State from North Dakota, where he emerged as one of the top FCS offensive tackles in the country. Kilty chose the Wildcats over multiple Big 12 offers.

Cephas began his career at Kent State, where he received NFL interest after two impressive seasons. However, a disappointing season at Penn State hurt his draft stock. He entered the transfer portal this winter, reuniting with wide receivers coach Matthew Middleton at K-State.

***

***

The Reese's Senior Bowl is viewed as the premier pre-draft showcase for draft-eligible prospects.

Offensive guard Cooper Beebe and tight end Ben Sinnott were announced as K-State's representatives for last season's event, but Beebe withdrew to protect himself from injury. Sinnott, however, impressed NFL scouts and helped boost his draft stock.

