Kansas State gets 2026 class started, adds three-star CB Brandon Ford

Kansas State started their 2026 recruiting class early, as 2026 cornerback Brandon Ford announced his commitment to the Wildcats.

Ford's commitment comes just two days after the Crowley (TX.) standout took an unofficial visit to Manhattan for the Sunflower Showdown. Ford was among the 2026 targets to visit K-State for the annual rivalry.

A three-star prospect in next year's class, Ford held offers from multiple Power 4 programs, including Texas Tech, Nebraska, and Pittsburgh. He also has offers from other Texas programs, including UTSA and Texas State.