Kansas State gets 2026 class started, adds three-star CB Brandon Ford

Kansas State started their 2026 recruiting class early, as 2026 cornerback Brandon Ford announced his commitment to the Wildcats.
Ford's commitment comes just two days after the Crowley (TX.) standout took an unofficial visit to Manhattan for the Sunflower Showdown. Ford was among the 2026 targets to visit K-State for the annual rivalry.
A three-star prospect in next year's class, Ford held offers from multiple Power 4 programs, including Texas Tech, Nebraska, and Pittsburgh. He also has offers from other Texas programs, including UTSA and Texas State.
After receiving an offer from K-State in late January, Ford has emerged as a rising star in the 2026 class. As a junior, he's played a significant role in Crowley's 6-3 start this season, recording 21 tackles, three interceptions, and nine pass deflections.
The Wildcats are no stranger to recruiting the Lone Star State.
In the 2025 class, the Wildcats have added three players from Texas. All three players -- linebacker Weston Polk and defensive ends Dalton Knapp and Brad Stanyer -- are defensive players.
