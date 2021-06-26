Kansas State has everything CB commit McCalister searched for

Out of the six 2022 commits, only two are out-of-state prospects and they are Friendswood, Texas cornerback Colby McCalister and Iowa tight end Brayden Loftin. While all of the current commits have been on campus so far this month, he is the only one to take an official visit to Manhattan.

"The highlight of the visit was definitely the one-on-one meetings I got with the coaching staff," he said. "I got to see each of their personalities and they all have a positive vision about the future of Kansas State football and all want me to be a part of it, so that was really cool."

The coaches and staff members were why he picked the Wildcats. They were also what shine through when he was on the K-State campus. That's a ringing endorsement that the Wildcats receive on each trip - the people make the place.

Bill Snyder once said it and it hasn't changed.

"It was the love and energy that the people at Kansas State bring," McCalister explained. I had met all of these people for the first time in person and they welcomed me and treated me like family, as if they had known me for years."

"I felt an instant amount of trust when I first met all of the coaches," he added. "They kept it real and said they were going to challenge me, but that they also were going to love me and that's exactly what I'm looking for."