Kansas State HC Chris Klieman, Rutgers HC Greg Schiano preview Rate Bowl

Kansas State was selected to participate in the Rate Bowl against Rutgers on Thursday, Dec. 26.

This will be the Wildcats's fifth time in the Rate Bowl. Kansas State last appeared in the game in 2013 in the then-titled Buffalo Wild Wings Bowl. The Wildcats defeated Michigan that year, 31-14. The Wildcats are 3-1 all-time in the Rate Bowl.

The game will kick off at 4:30 p.m. central time on Dec. 26 at Chase Field in downtown Phoenix. The game will air on ESPN.

Here are the press conferences from Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano and Kansas State's Chris Klieman following their selections into the game.