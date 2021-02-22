Sources have told KSO that the new Kansas State strength coach will be Trumain Carroll. It confirms the initial report from Pete Thamel of Yahoo! Sports.

Carroll previously worked at USF for one season after working under head coach Chad Morris for five seasons, two at Arkansas and three at SMU.

He likely connected with Wildcat assistant Van Malone while working for Morris at SMU. Not only that, he played in the Big 12 and enjoyed a football career at Oklahoma State.

Carroll replaces long-time K-State strength and conditioning coach, Chris Dawson. Dawson left for Orlando to accept the same position at UCF under their new head coach, Gus Malzahn.

Sources have also indicated that the Wildcats only interviewed two candidates for the position - Carroll and Yancy McKnight. McKnight previously worked at Texas and Houston under the direction of Tom Herman.

Though both were interviewed, only Carroll was offered the position and ultimately accepted his new role in Manhattan.