College football started two weeks ago, but the NFL has just begun. Last week kicked off the start of the 2024 season, and Kansas State was well-represented. 12 Wildcats made an active roster for week 1, while another three started the season on injured reserve. Here is a look at how all 13 Wildcats performed in Week 1, and a look ahead to their upcoming matchups.

Cooper Beebe - Dallas Cowboys

Cooper Beebe started at center for the Cowboys and helped lead them to a 33-17 victory over the Cleveland Browns. Dak Prescott was sacked just three times in the game. Next game: New Orleans Saints (1-0); Sunday, Sept. 15, 12 p.m. kickoff

RB Deuce Vaughn

Deuce Vaughn saw some action in the game on special teams and helped play an important role in a punt return touchdown late in the game. He only had one carry for four yards in the win.

Next game: New Orleans Saints (1-0); Sunday, Sept. 15, 12 p.m. kickoff

CB JuJu Brents - Indianapolis Colts

JuJu Brents started at cornerback for the Indianapolis Colts in Sunday's close loss to the Houston Texans. He had a really nice game with seven tackles, including three solo tackles. He also had an interception that would later be called back. Unfortunately, Brents was ruled out for the rest of the season with a knee injury on Tuesday.

CB DJ Reed - New York Jets

On Monday night, DJ Reed had a nice game for the New York Jets in their loss to the San Francisco 49ers. Reed was the second-leading tackler with nine total tackles and recorded a pass deflection.

Next Game: Tennessee Titans (0-1); Sunday, Sept. 15, 12 p.m. kickoff

WR Tyler Lockett - Seattle Seahawks

Tyler Lockett, who is entering his tenth season in the NFL, led the Seattle Seahawks in receiving in Sunday's win over the Denver Broncos, catching six balls for 77 yards. Lockett helped seal the game with an impressive catch on the Seahawks' final drive of the game.

Next Game: New England Patriots (1-0); Sunday, Sept. 15, 12 p.m. kickoff

DE Felix Anudike-Uzomah - Kansas City Chiefs

Felix Anudike-Uzomah saw limited action in the Kansas City Chiefs' win over the Baltimore Ravens. He finished with one total tackle, which was for a loss, and a fumble recovery that helped switch the momentum of the game. Next Game: Cincinnati Bengals (1-0); Sunday, Sept. 15, 3:25 p.m. kickoff

S Russ Yeast - Los Angeles Rams

Russ Yeast played mostly on special teams for the Los Angeles Rams in their Sunday night loss to the Detroit Lions. He did not register any stats. Next Game: Arizona Cardinals (0-1); Sunday, Sept. 15, 3:05 p.m. kickoff

TE Ben Sinnott - Washington Commanders

Ben Sinnott saw limited playing time in his NFL debut for the Washington Commanders. He did not register a stat. Next Game: New York Giants (0-1); Sunday, Sept. 15, 12 p.m. kickoff

OL Cornelius Lucas - Washington Commanders

Cornelius Lucas started at left tackle for the Washington Commanders in their loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. He played most of the snaps. Next Game: New York Giants (0-1); Sunday, Sept. 15, 12 p.m. kickoff

OL Cody Whitehair

Cody Whitehair started at left guard for the Las Vegas Raiders in their loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. He played every offensive snap. Next Game: Baltimore Ravens (0-1); Sunday, Sept. 15, 12 p.m. kickoff

QB Skylar Thompson - Miami Dolphins

Skylar Thompson was the backup quarterback for the Miami Dolphins in their win against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. He did not play. Next Game: Buffalo Bills (1-0); Thursday, Sept. 12; 7:15 p.m. kickoff

CB Josh Hayes - Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Josh Hayes missed the Tampa Bay Buccaneers win over the Washington Commanders with an ankle injury. He is unlikely to play this week.

Not on an active roster: