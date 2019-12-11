Cats land 2021 S/LB Davonte Pritchard
Kansas State is working faster on a recruiting class than the Wildcats typically have in the past. Before the calendar really flips to the 2021 class, they've landed their second commitment from that cycle, already.
The newest pledge is Davonte Pritchard. He is a defensive back, or a linebacker recruit, from Gardner-Edgerton High. He joins Dorian Stephens, making each of the first two commits for 2021 Kansas residents.
I made sure to say resident because, Pritchard actually spent the first chunk of his life growing up near Columbus, Ohio. He moved to Kansas prior to middle school. His addition also gives the Wildcats two commits from that particular high school, with 2020 pledge Talor Warner being the other.
Pritchard visited for the weekend of Oct. 26 and saw the Wildcats pull off the stunning upset of Oklahoma. That was the trip where he discovered that he wanted to attend K-State.
In fact, he almost committed to Chris Klieman and Kansas State during that visit.
In the end, the result remains the same. Kansas State has, very early, landed two of the four in-state prospects that they have offered in the 2021 class and will continue to direct focus on the other two that remain outstanding - Devin Neal and Noah Bolticoff.
Buy a new annual membership to KSO and get 25% off ($75 instead of $100) and get a FREE $75 Nike gift card to buy the K-State apparel (or other teams for gifting) of your choosing. Pay in $75, get back a year of K-StateOnline and $75 in Nike gear.https://t.co/Tw9hG7AjFY pic.twitter.com/nW1FLMShnJ— Matt Hall (@Matthew_D_Hall) December 10, 2019