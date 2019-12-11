Kansas State is working faster on a recruiting class than the Wildcats typically have in the past. Before the calendar really flips to the 2021 class, they've landed their second commitment from that cycle, already.

The newest pledge is Davonte Pritchard. He is a defensive back, or a linebacker recruit, from Gardner-Edgerton High. He joins Dorian Stephens, making each of the first two commits for 2021 Kansas residents.

I made sure to say resident because, Pritchard actually spent the first chunk of his life growing up near Columbus, Ohio. He moved to Kansas prior to middle school. His addition also gives the Wildcats two commits from that particular high school, with 2020 pledge Talor Warner being the other.