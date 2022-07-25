Kansas State lands Arizona defensive end Ryan Davis

Kansas State is back on the board in the 2023 class with the commitment of Glendale, Arizona defensive end Ryan Davis.

It came together quickly between the Wildcats and the Arizona native after offered on June 14. He followed that up with a visit to Manhattan unofficially on June 25. That positioned him well enough to sprint to his spot.

K-State had recently chased a few different defensive ends and it will be a priority after only signing one a year ago.

The Wildcats won out over multiple Power Five programs. Davis held offers from Oregon State and Washington State, along with Boise State, Idaho State, Montana State, Nevada, North Dakota, Northern Arizona, San Diego State and South Dakota.

Arizona has quietly been good to Kansas State, lately. They have landed a high school prospect in every class besides 2020 since Chris Klieman has arrived in Manhattan.

Davis recorded 42 tackles and eight sacks at O'Connor High School last season.