Kansas State lands Arkansas corner RJ Lester

Kansas State kept their recruiting momentum humming on Wednesday evening after receiving the commitment of Fort Smith, Arkansas cornerback RJ Lester. The Wildcats were the first to offer the rising senior from Northside High on May 17.

Tulane and Tulsa have also extended him a scholarship.

He made the trip to Manhattan for the first time during an unofficial visit to campus earlier today. It did not take long for a strong enough relationship to be forged, which resulted in him giving his verbal pledge to Van Malone, Chris Klieman and K-State.

Lester is the third cornerback commitment of the cycle and joins St. Louis native Donovan McIntosh and Del City, Oklahoma's Kanijal Thomas. He is also the 16th commitment for the Wildcats in the 2023 class.