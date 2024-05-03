After starting the 2025 recruiting cycle slow, Kansas State has been active on the trail. Just days after landing linebacker Weston Polk, the Wildcats added their second offensive commitment, when three-star offensive tackle Will Kemna announced his commitment to K-State.

Ranked as a three-star prospect by Rivals.com, Kemna was ranked as the No. 46 offensive tackle in the class. The Helias (Miss.) High School standout was also the No. 7 player in Missouri. Kemna held offers from multiple schools in the Midwest, including Nebraska, Iowa State, and others. However, it was K-State that earned his commitment about a month before he was set to take an official visit to Manhattan.