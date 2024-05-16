Kansas State continued its momentum in the transfer portal, landing Samford transfer Achor Achor. The move was first reported by Field of 68's Jeff Goodman on Twitter. The move comes just hours after the Wildcats landed junior college prospect Chimobi Ikegwuruka.

Achor was the star of a Samford team that won the Southern Conference to make the NCAA Tournament. The Bulldogs drew Kansas in the first round of the tournament, falling to the Jayhawks on a controversial foul at the end of the game. Achor scored 23 points in the loss, making nine of his 22 shot attempts. He also grabbed eight rebounds for the Bulldogs. Over the entire season, Achor averaged an impressive 16.1 points and 6.1 rebounds. Most of these points came from inside the paint, but the 6-foot-9 forward also shot 43.5 percent from beyond the arc on 62 attempts. Achor scored 20 or more points in 12 games last season, including in the last three games. He scored a season-high 35 points against Western Carolina in January.

Since entering the portal, Achor emerged as one of the top options on the market. He took a visit to Auburn but did not commit following the visit. Other high-major were also kicking the tires on the versatile forward.

Despite a slower start to the transfer portal, which included missing out on multiple top targets, Jerome Tang and his staff have picked up steam over the last few days. Before the commitment of Ikegwuruka, the Wildcats added Cal State Fullerton guard Max Jones. The Wildcats have two scholarships remaining for the 2024 season. One of the scholarships could go to forward Arthur Kaluma, who is currently testing the NBA Draft waters. Kaluma was invited to the NBA G-League Elite Camp but did not earn a call-up to the NBA Combine. Kaluma is currently in the transfer portal.