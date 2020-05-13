Kansas State has landed number seven in the Class of 2021. Cornerback Omar Daniels has committed to K-State, site unseen.

He is the second of the cycle to jump on board the Wildcat train without visiting the campus, joining junior college linebacker DeShawn Page from just last week.

There's a sentiment, one that makes sense, that Daniels' stock was just starting to soar. There's evidence of that, too. Just look at his offer timeline. A sizable chunk of his scholarship offers have come in the last few weeks.

Some have come just in the month of May. In fact, Kansas State offered less than two weeks ago. The Wildcats extended him a scholarship on May 4. Both of his power five offers have come during the month of May. Colorado was the other one to throw their hat into the ring for his services.

The state of Georgia has been kind to K-State for several years. Andre Coleman was the first assistant to spread the Wildcat brand across the Peach State. That torch has been continued and is now carried by Brian Anderson.

Anderson is on quite a roll and has quietly been one of the most effective recruiters for Chris Klieman. He was responsible for Tee Denson and TJ Smith in the last cycle, too.

Daniels is the second defensive back addition of the class, joining Dorian Stephens of the Kansas City metro who likely projects as a safety.