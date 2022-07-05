Kansas State lands coveted in-state four-star QB Avery Johnson

Kansas State has broken through and landed one of the best players that the state has seen in several years, and at a premium position. Four-star Maize High quarterback Avery Johnson has committed to the Wildcats.

He made the selection after a thorough process that saw him visit a plethora of programs that ranged from Florida State, to Ole Miss, Arkansas, Auburn, Notre Dame and Missouri.

He whittled it down to three choices and K-State was the local program that made the cut. However, they were joined by pacific northwest schools Oregon and Washington from the Pac-12.

He visited Seattle, Manhattan and Eugene, in that order. With all three programs rolling out the red carpet, it was Chris Klieman, Collin Klein, Josh Buford, Taylor Braet and the Wildcats that received the good news.

That is a landmark win for a coaching staff that has worked tireless for a few years to move the needle in the Sunflower State. This win might be the magic bullet that assists them in doing so moving forward, but also building out the remainder of the 2023 class.

Johnson is a popular figure on the recruiting trail, a great talent and a charismatic leader that others flock to on a normal basis. There are a handful of guys that have not been bashful about wanting to play with him.

Thus, it isn't just the talent that Johnson will provide Kansas State but the cache and the appeal he has to convince others that they are zeroing in on as well. The magnitude of the addition for the Wildcats cannot be understated.

There is an argument it is their best recruiting win of all-time when considering all the aspects to it. Making it even better, is that he is the third four-star quarterback that Klein has landed and he does so immediately after being named the school's offensive coordinator.