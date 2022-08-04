Kansas State lands defensive tackle Asher Tomaszewski

The nose guard position is a need for Kansas State in the Class of 2023. They satisfied that spot on the recruiting trail for the first time in the cycle when interior lineman Asher Tomaszewski committed to the Wildcats.

He is an addition that netted an offer at camp just like the four before him - Ryan Davis, Austin Romaine, RJ Lester and Chiddi Obiazor. And like the latter three, his opportunity in Manhattan was his lone Power Five option.

Tomaszewski held offers from Akron, Buffalo, Bowling Green, Fordham, Holy Cross, Kent State, Miami (Ohio), Montana, Navy, New Mexico State, North Dakota State, Northern Iowa, Ohio, Toledo, Western Michigan and Wyoming, in addition to K-State.

He actually committed to the coaches on Saturday morning, and just now chose to make the announcement. As a Chicago native, his best relationship is with defensive coordinator Joe Klanderman and he weighed in at 6-foot-4 and 270 pounds.