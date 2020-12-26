Kansas State has landed their second transfer of the offseason.

The first was Utah State linebacker Eric Munoz and the second is Charlotte defensive tackle Timothy Horne.

Horne is a 6-foot-5, 318-pound senior with one year of eligibility remaining. He will use that final season to play in Manhattan. He's started games in four different seasons for the 49ers.

In 2017, he started 2 games as a redshirt freshman and recorded 19 tackles. Horne also started 12 games in 2018 (28 tackles) and again in 2019 (41 tackles). While he played in all six games as a senior in 2020, he started in three of them.

It is likely that the North Carolina native was recruited by Steve Stanard and Mike Tuiasosopo in addition to head coach Chris Klieman and Director of Recruiting, Taylor Braet.

