Kansas State received good news on Wednesday evening when defensive lineman Ronald Triplette committed to the Wildcats.

It was anticipated the three-star rated defender would join the K-State class at some point, but this is a bit earlier than expected.

Much of the reason that he sped up his process significantly was due to the family atmosphere he felt from the school, his relationship with the coaches and the love that he was already feeling from the fan base.

Triplette has yet to take a visit to Manhattan, which makes this a bit unique. However, he does have an official visit scheduled to the campus for the weekend of June 21. That should be a big date for Kansas State's 2020 recruiting class.