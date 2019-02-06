Kansas State has landed one of its newest targets in defensive tackle Matthew Pola-Mao of Arizona. Pola-Mao has committed to the Wildcats following his official visit to Manhattan. He was added to the board and offered promptly once new assistant Mike Tuiasosopo was hired.

Pola-Mao became a much more likely addition when another target at the same position, Jordan Jefferson of Florida, was offered by West Virginia and scheduled an official visit to Morgantown for the following weekend.

Nebraska was one of the top contenders for Pola-Mao, as well. The Huskers had offered him much earlier and were slated to host him this past weekend before K-State entered the picture. Nebraska seems to be headed in a different direction, something K-State could benefit from.

Pola-Mao is now the third defensive tackle of the class, joining Cooper Beebe of Piper High in Kansas City and Kenny Givens of Chicago. While Beebe is already signed, Pola-Mao and Givens will sign with the Wildcats on Wednesday.