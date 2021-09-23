Kansas State lands Georgia safety Jordan Perry

Make it three commitments in a span of five days for Kansas State after Jordan Perry committed to the Wildcats this evening. He announced his decision via Twitter and is a three-star prospect from Georgia.

The first commitment of the week for K-State was fellow Peach State safety VJ Payne and he was followed by Nebraska tight end Garrett Oakley. The Wildcats now have 13 for the 2022 cycle, including three safeties (along with Tyson Struber).

Perry was in Manhattan the last weekend of June for his official visit after he was discovered at the Mercer Camp by Kansas State coaches Joe Klanderman and Brian Anderson.

Their success in Georgia has been pretty well-documented at this point and Perry adds to that. They've now added nine players from the Peach State since 2020, including six defensive backs with the addition of Perry.

Stay tuned to KSO for a full breakdown of Perry's game and what his commitment means in the coming days.