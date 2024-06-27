Despite missing out on some of the top in-state players in the 2025 class, Kansas State isn't done fortifying its in-state contingent for this year's recruiting class.

Rated as a three-star prospect by Rivals.com, Heath chose the Wildcats over offers from Northwestern, Iowa, Kansas, and others.

Heath took official visits to those schools, ending his visit process with a trip to Iowa. The Hawkeyes were viewed as a contender for Heath, but the Wildcats held sustained interest in the Sunflower State lineman.