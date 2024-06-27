Despite missing out on some of the top in-state players in the 2025 class, Kansas State isn't done fortifying its in-state contingent for this year's recruiting class.
On Thursday, K-State landed a commitment from Overland Park (Kans.) Blue Valley Northwest offensive guard Brock Heath.
Rated as a three-star prospect by Rivals.com, Heath chose the Wildcats over offers from Northwestern, Iowa, Kansas, and others.
Heath took official visits to those schools, ending his visit process with a trip to Iowa. The Hawkeyes were viewed as a contender for Heath, but the Wildcats held sustained interest in the Sunflower State lineman.
Heath is the third in-state prospect to commit to K-State, joining Derby (Kans.) cornerback Martel Jackson and Blue Valley outside linebacker Maguire Richman. The Wildcats are also the favorites for four-star tight end Linkon Cure, who is currently viewed as the top prospect in the state.
Kansas State currently has 11 total commitments in the 2025 class, with the class ranking No. 65 nationally.
