Kansas State lands junior college wideout Tyrone Howell

We thought Kansas State was finished adding players for the 2021 roster and we were wrong. The Wildcats have landed Hutchinson Community College wideout Tyrone Howell.

The national champion receiver played for Drew Dallas last season and helped the Blue Dragons achieve a memorable season, even if it was in the Spring. He was originally committed to Louisiana-Monroe.

He's the second late addition at wideout, joining Nebraska transfer Kade Warner. He's also the second Hutchinson C.C. to sign with K-State in the offseason. Offensive tackle Kingsley Ugwu signed with the Wildcats before him.

Courtney Messingham inherits a group that is coming together nicely. Malik Knowles, Chabastin Taylor and Phillip Brooks return. Keenan Garber is turning it on and he's added two transfers in Warner and Howell.

Howell has three years of eligibility remaining. The Oklahoma native played in seven games this past season and caught 18 balls for 301 yards and 3 touchdowns. A significant amount of that came in the final four games.

In the national championship game, Howell recorded 6 receptions for 108 yards.