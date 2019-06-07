Another day, another three-star Texas defender committing to Kansas State.

Earlier this week the Wildcats earned the pledge of Ronald Triplette, and today the Wildcats have added the commitment of Waco, Texas, linebacker Demarrquese Hayes.

After being offered by Kansas State at the end of February, Hayes has finally committed to Kansas State as a member of the 2020 class.

Hayes makes sense when you take into consideration what defensive coordinator Scottie Hazelton has told KSO about his preferences at the linebacker position.

He wants length and range at the spot to better be able to help defend the spread offenses in the Big 12, and Hayes embodies that description perfectly.