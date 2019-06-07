K-State lands Texas LB prospect Hayes
Another day, another three-star Texas defender committing to Kansas State.
Earlier this week the Wildcats earned the pledge of Ronald Triplette, and today the Wildcats have added the commitment of Waco, Texas, linebacker Demarrquese Hayes.
After being offered by Kansas State at the end of February, Hayes has finally committed to Kansas State as a member of the 2020 class.
Hayes makes sense when you take into consideration what defensive coordinator Scottie Hazelton has told KSO about his preferences at the linebacker position.
He wants length and range at the spot to better be able to help defend the spread offenses in the Big 12, and Hayes embodies that description perfectly.
He's a 6-foot-2 athlete who weighs a hair under 200 pounds. He'll have to add some more bulk to play in the Big 12, but he can really run and cover.
For what it's worth, K-State's staff is confident it will be able to add size to Hayes' frame without sacrificing his unique athletic ability for the LB spot.
Kansas State is projecting with this addition, but the linebacker position will be emphasized much more in this cycle than it was in the Class of 2019.
Hayes is the eighth member of the class - joining Sam Shields, Makholven Sonn, Chris Vaughn, Nate Matlack, Christian Moore, Keyon Mozee and Ronald Triplette.
He is the first linebacker that the Wildcats have landed as well, but he will not be the last. Isiah Childs is worth watching, after the Wamego High linebacker picked up a scholarship offer from the Wildcats recently.
Hayes plans to visit Manhattan again on the weekend of June 21, what is shaping up to be a big weekend for the program's Texas recruiting work.
Stay tuned to KSO for more on Hayes game and how he fits in to K-State's defensive plans.
I can’t do nothing but thank the man upstairs!🙏🏽✊🏽 pic.twitter.com/bGcZ4GSJho— demarrquese hayes (@highlight_q) June 7, 2019