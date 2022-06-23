Kansas State lands legacy running back Dylan Edwards

Kansas State has struck again in the state of Kansas, this time in the form of Derby running back Dylan Edwards. Edwards has visited Manhattan many times, and after an official visit to the Wildcat campus, the prolific playmaker committed to K-State.

As many know, Edwards' dad, Leon Edwards, was a running back at K-State from 1992-1994 and played for head coach Bill Snyder. He flirted with Oklahoma quite a bit after being offered, and his father was teammates with Sooners' head coach Brent Venables.

The Wildcats were the first school to offer the Derby product on December 2, 2020 and the two sides have exchanged dialogue on a consistent basis since that date. But Kansas State was quickly followed by several other suitors.

Edwards holds 22 offers, including offers from Arizona, Arizona State, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan State, Minnesota, Mississippi State, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Oregon, West Virginia and Wisconsin.

After this past season, Edwards was named Gatorade Player of the Year in the state of Kansas and has also been invited to participate in the 2023 Under Armor All-America Game.

Keeping prospects in-state has been a major priority for the Wildcats, and it had been a struggle for Chris Klieman and company. That seems to be changing with the Class of 2023. All four commits are from the Sunflower State.

Stay tuned to KSO for what Edwards' commitment means for K-State, as well as a breakdown of his film.