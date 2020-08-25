In the biggest surprise of the class so far, linebacker Krew Jackson has committed to Kansas State. He is listed as a safety but the 6-foot-5 high school senior will patrol the middle of the defense for the Wildcats.

I actually had a futurecast logged for him to pick Arizona State, but K-State steals one from the Sun Devils. He is the teammate of former linebacker target Trey Reynolds and former offensive line target Isaia Glass. Reynolds committed to Utah and Glass picked Herman Edwards and company.

That is three commits in consecutive days for Chris Klieman and his coaching staff. They received good news from offensive lineman Andrew Leingang on Sunday and defensive end Ozzie Hoffler on Monday.

Jackson, an Arizona native, picked Kansas State over other offers from Arizona, Arizona State, Boise State, Boston College, BYU, Iowa State, Michigan State, Pittsburgh, Virginia and Washington State, among others.

He gives the Wildcats a total of 17 commits. The class is ranked 44th in America.