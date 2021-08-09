Kansas State lands lineman John Pastore

Kansas State has picked up their first addition of the 2022 recruiting class since news of another round of conference realignment was released, as Erie, Colorado offensive lineman John Pastore picked the Wildcats over Nebraska.

Pastore was offered by both programs after camp performances in June. After a few other Group of Five offers, he made one more trip during his recruiting process and it was a return to Manhattan at the end of July.

The addition gives K-State two verbal pledges on the offensive line, as he joins Grapevine, Texas lineman Drake Bequaeith. Both can project to either offensive tackle or remain on the interior.

Though they only signed two a year ago in Austin Weiner and Andrew Leingang, plus recently added junior college tackle Kingsley Ugwu, they aren't forced to make it a large offensive class in the 2022 cycle.

It is very possible only one more is added.

Kansas State now has reached double digits with 10 commitments.