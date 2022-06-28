Kansas State lands Peach State athlete Jack Fabris

Kansas State is back on the board after the commitment of Bogart, Georgia safety Jack Fabris.

If his name sounds familiar to K-State fans, it is because his father, Jon Fabris, was the defensive line coach for the Wildcats in two different stints. Once was from 1997-98 and the other from 2017-18.

Not much was known about the Peach State athlete's recruitment. He was offered by Kansas State defensive coordinator Joe Klanderman on May 11, which was his first offer and that was followed up by scholarship opportunities from Old Dominion, Army and Georgia Southern.

Fabris has been to campus before because of his father, and he camped for the Wildcats a year ago. His official visit to Manhattan sealed the deal for K-State.