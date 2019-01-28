It did not take long for head coach Chris Klieman and Kansas State to take advantage of a big visit weekend in Manhattan.

The first official visit weekend under the new Wildcat head coach has resulted in a commitment from running back Clyde Price, a player at a key position for Klieman's program in Manhattan.

After multiple in-home visits and an official visit, the running back finally has announced his pledge to K-State. Klieman conducted an in-home visit with Price, and (now signees) Keenan Garber and Jax Dineen the following day after North Dakota State's victory in the FCS semifinal in Fargo.

Kansas State has recruited Price for several months but had waited to offer, as he continued to make progress both on and off the field. Before his official visit to K-State this weekend, he has been on an unofficial visit to Manhattan for a game last fall.

Not only that, Klieman and his staff at North Dakota State recruited him, as well. Price was the first offer that Klieman made as head coach of the Wildcats. Now, he's landed him. That's efficiency.

Stay tuned to KSO for more coverage on Price's decision to be a Wildcat.