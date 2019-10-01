Kansas State added another piece to its solid 2020 class on Tuesday in the form of Selton Miguel. The four-star wing committed to the Big 12 program, giving the Wildcats a quality two-way threat on the perimeter.

“Whenever I stepped onto campus, it just felt like family. They have been recruiting me since the 10th grade and Coach Bruce (Weber) has been in touch with me ever since,” he said. “The connection that I have with Coach Bruce is everything,”

Playing style and the comfort factor also played a part.



“I just really like to play defense and the whole 94 feet,” Miguel said. “I just like their program and the people, just like whenever I went on the visit there, they welcomed me like I was family and I felt that, so there is no need to walk away from something so special.”