Kansas State lands Rivals150 wing Selton Miguel
Kansas State added another piece to its solid 2020 class on Tuesday in the form of Selton Miguel. The four-star wing committed to the Big 12 program, giving the Wildcats a quality two-way threat on the perimeter.
“Whenever I stepped onto campus, it just felt like family. They have been recruiting me since the 10th grade and Coach Bruce (Weber) has been in touch with me ever since,” he said. “The connection that I have with Coach Bruce is everything,”
Playing style and the comfort factor also played a part.
“I just really like to play defense and the whole 94 feet,” Miguel said. “I just like their program and the people, just like whenever I went on the visit there, they welcomed me like I was family and I felt that, so there is no need to walk away from something so special.”
Sitting as the 105th best prospect nationally, Miguel chose Kansas State over Texas A&M, TCU, USF and Western Kentucky. He is the 25th best small forward recruit in his 2020 class. The native of Angola has been a quality contributor throughout his prep career with his West Oaks team and has all of the tools to immediately impact the high-major program immediately.
First valued for his defensive prowess, Miguel could not have found a better fit than K-State. He gives the Wildcats a versatile wing defender that competes on each possession. He has improved his shot-making abilities in recent years, which should only boost his chances of production as a freshman next year.
Kansas State now sits with three 2020 commitments. The trio of seniors can be found in the Rivals150 with Miguel being the highest rated among the trio. Joining him next fall will be lead guard Nijel Pack and off-guard Luke Kasubke.