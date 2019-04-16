Kansas State is beginning to make a charge on the recruiting trail.

The Wildcats landed their third commit of the class in running back Chris Vaughn of Round Rock, Texas. Vaughn is also the second commit who was in town for the spring showcase that has chosen to be a Wildcat. The first was H-Back Christian Moore of California.

Vaughn has credited assistant Brian Anderson in his recruitment quite a bit. Though the Lone Star State is not a staple for him on the recruiting trail, Anderson does speak to many of the running back targets, with that being the position coach he has authority over.

A small back, the three-star product is a much smaller option than what K-State fans have been accustomed to over the past few seasons.

Dalvin Warmack will be the instant comparison many revert to because of size and style, but even Warmack brought a bit more size to the table. However, Vaughn will bring more quickness and burst to the table.

