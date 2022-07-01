Kansas State lands St. Louis cornerback Donovan McIntosh

Kansas State is red hot on the recruiting trail. After landing Andre Davis, Kameron Sallis, Collin Dunn, Dylan Edwards, Kanijal Thomas and Jack Fabris in June, K-State has received another commitment in the form of St. Louis cornerback Donovan McIntosh.

The Wildcats have been the runaway leader for the Missouri native for months, and he officially announced his verbal pledge to Kansas State after his official visit to Manhattan about a week ago.

Van Malone deserves a lot of credit for the relationship he has formed with the rising senior and the K-State assistant has been one of the reasons the Wildcats had such a large lead throughout McIntosh's process.

The three-star recruit is coming off an excellent spring on the track where he finished third in the Missouri Class 3 400-meter dash and fourth in the 200-meter dash. He has also logged a 10.8 second 100-meter time in the past.

Kansas State defeated other Power Five programs in Arkansas, Nebraska and Kansas for his services.