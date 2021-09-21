Kansas State lands tight end Garrett Oakley

Kansas State scored a commit on Sunday afternoon from safety VJ Payne of Buford, Georgia, and the Wildcats weren't done. They made it a two-commit week after landing former Northern Illinois commit Garrett Oakley.

He's a tight end from Columbus, Nebraska, making it almost a tradition of sorts. They already have Nebraska natives Nick Lenners and Will Swanson in the stable, and already had a tight end pledge from an Omaha metro senior in Brayden Loftin.

The plan was always for K-State to add two tight ends in the Class of 2022 after not grabbing one in the Class of 2021.

Oakley is commit No. 12 for the Wildcats. He used Twitter on Tuesday to announce, both, that he was offered by Kansas State (there's rumors he has other Power Five offers he hasn't posted, too) and committing to Chris Klieman and company. Jason Ray can relax now that he has two more headed to his room after this season.

The first four games of his senior film of high school convinced the Wildcats to enter the picture, offer him and steal him from the MAC.