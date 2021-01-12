Kansas State had already added transfers, all on the defensive side of the ball, in defensive tackle Timothy Horne (Charlotte), linebacker Eric Munoz (Utah State) and defensive back Russ Yeast (Louisville).

A fourth has committed in cornerback Julius Brents of Iowa.

Like Yeast, he is a former four-star recruit from Indianapolis. As I said when Yeast made his announcement to be a Wildcat, K-State added a successful graduate transfer from the same area when Chris Klieman was hired, in running back James Gilbert of Ball State.

Much of the exodus that Kansas State experienced occurred in the secondary, which is why the pursuit of multiple transfers in those particular position groups. They even lost younger players, such as Lance Robinson, Tyrone Lewis and Will Jones.

As opposed to the three initial transfer additions, Brents helps shore that up a bit. Instead of having just one year of eligibility remaining, he has three.

The sophomore was projected to be a starter at cornerback for the Hawkeyes in 2021, and judging by Kirk Ferentz's comments following Brents' decision to depart Iowa City, he was not encouraged to leave and was instead someone they wanted to keep on their roster.