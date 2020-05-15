Kansas State makes the cut for 4-star TE Olsen
With tight end being such a focal point of the Kansas State offense, it is also one of the finer points of the recruiting process, too.That will be the case year in and year out. The offense will a...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news