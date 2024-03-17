Kansas State misses NCAA Tournament
Kansas State won’t be dancing in the field of 68.
As many expected, the Wildcats will not be in the NCAA Tournament, as their chances of shocking the bracket were popped.
K-State had snuck into the conversation after a win against Iowa State to close out the regular season and a victory over Texas in the Big 12 Tournament. However, they still needed a win against Iowa State in the Big 12 Tournament to give themselves a shot of making the field.
Disappointingly, the Wildcats fell to the Cyclones, 76-57.
Despite seeing their chances disappear, head coach Jerome Tang believed that K-State's resume was enough to make the NCAA Tournament, making a passionate plea following the Iowa State game.
His entire claim spanned over 500 words and lasted for over three minutes of his post-game press conference.
In total, eight Big 12 teams made the NCAA Tournament. Another handful will likely be invited to the NIT, as well.
K-State will likely be invited to the NIT, but it's unclear if they will accept the position. Some teams have already declined potential NIT invitations, including Indiana, Ole Miss, and Memphis.
***
Come join the conversation over at THE CAT CAVE FORUM.
Follow EMAW ONLINE on Twitter: @RivalsFielder, @EMAWOnline