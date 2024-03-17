Kansas State won’t be dancing in the field of 68.

As many expected, the Wildcats will not be in the NCAA Tournament, as their chances of shocking the bracket were popped.

K-State had snuck into the conversation after a win against Iowa State to close out the regular season and a victory over Texas in the Big 12 Tournament. However, they still needed a win against Iowa State in the Big 12 Tournament to give themselves a shot of making the field.

Disappointingly, the Wildcats fell to the Cyclones, 76-57.